Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Acquires 3,800 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

