Christopher Mackay Buys 198,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.