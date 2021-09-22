Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) Insider Sells A$33,000.00 in Stock

Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) insider Wayne Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Get Cape Range alerts:

About Cape Range

Cape Range Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of accounting and business intelligence software in Australia and Malaysia. Its software is used by SME's, such as retail, trading, logistics, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, financial, and higher education sectors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cape Range Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cape Range and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.