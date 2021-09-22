Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $407.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

