Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 6,470 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 151,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,495.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

