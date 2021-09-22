PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.08.

Shares of ARGX opened at $316.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.15 and a 200 day moving average of $300.50. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.