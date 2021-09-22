Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

