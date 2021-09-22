Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

