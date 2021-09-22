Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

