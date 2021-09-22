American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

