Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.