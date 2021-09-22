American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

