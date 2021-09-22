American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

