Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

