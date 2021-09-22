American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

