Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth $253,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

