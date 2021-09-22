American Century Companies Inc. Invests $443,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.