Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Koppers worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KOP stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $627.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

