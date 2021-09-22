Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.19 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,779 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

