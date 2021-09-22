Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEIC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

