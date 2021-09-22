Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WUHN stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Wuhan General Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

