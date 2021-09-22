Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,336 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

COLL stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $701.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

