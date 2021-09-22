Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.3 days.
TELNF stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $18.45.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.