Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.3 days.

TELNF stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

