PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

