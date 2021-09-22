ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.92. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.
About ZEN Graphene Solutions
