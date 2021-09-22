Shauna Black Sells 200,000 Shares of Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited (ASX:KPT) Stock

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited (ASX:KPT) insider Shauna Black sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Company Profile

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry management activities in Australia. The company is also involved in the management of hardwood and softwood, and timber plantations, as well as milling operation activities. It owns approximately 25,000 hectares of Kangaroo Island land.

