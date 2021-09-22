Meghan Fitzgerald Sells 6,077 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE THC opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

