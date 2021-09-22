Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,283 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.02 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $137.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 145.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

