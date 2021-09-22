Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,835.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA DIG opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

