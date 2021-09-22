Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Calix were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

