US Bancorp DE Buys 1,041 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 217.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in EverQuote by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.29. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,968 shares of company stock valued at $782,625. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

