Analyzing Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -8.50% 10.46% 5.01% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coherent and Codex DNA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.23 billion 5.04 -$414.14 million $1.44 175.26 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherent and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 6 0 0 2.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherent currently has a consensus price target of $177.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.67%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 120.23%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats Codex DNA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

