$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

