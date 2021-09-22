US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Standex International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

