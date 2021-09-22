Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
IGT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
