Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

