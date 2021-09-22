Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

