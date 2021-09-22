Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 545,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

