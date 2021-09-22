Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 920.73 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

