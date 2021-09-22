New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 8,016 Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

WBK opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.