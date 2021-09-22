Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

