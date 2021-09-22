US Bancorp DE Buys 1,570 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

