Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

