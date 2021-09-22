Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

