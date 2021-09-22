US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

