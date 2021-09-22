Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Cimpress worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

