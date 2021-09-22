New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of 251.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries, Inc sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.