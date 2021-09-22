10,300 Shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,698 shares of company stock worth $617,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

