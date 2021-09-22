4,500 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,123,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

