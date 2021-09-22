New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $82,000 in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $263.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. Portage Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.